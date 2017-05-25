Thank you! The MobileGo Crowdsale Is Now Closed.
The First Crypto-Centric Mobile Gaming Platform and Store For In-Game Purchases
Two Years and Well Over One Million Dollars Spent in Development
Two Years and Well Over One Million Dollars Spent in Development:
Introducing the First Crypto-centric Mobile Gaming Platform and Store
For In-Game Purchases
Over 300 Mobile Games To Start,
Expanding To 1000s of Games in 2017.
Platform features using MobileGo tokens will include:
Gamification of Platform – Earn Discounts and Rewards
Decentralized Virtual Marketplace
Decentralized Match Play
Decentralized Tournaments
“Perhaps the biggest task crypto faces is gaining mass consumer adoption in some area. As the owner of a game development company for 13 years, I know game developers want blockchain solutions. But I also know for gamer adoption we have to make the experience exciting, convenient and pass savings back to the players. We plan to do that in China, Asia and the West.”
– Sergey Sholom VP of Development and CEO of Datcroft Ltd.
Sergey Sholom
As a teenager, Sergey was a championship level gamer and created the first large gamer group tournaments in Russia for Quake. After receiving a PhD in mathematical modeling Sergey founded Datcroft Games Ltd. in 2004. Over the last 13 years, Datcroft has developed multiple worldwide popular games with registered users exceeding 13 million gamers. Sergey continues to oversee a company of over 100 employees that continues to bring new cutting edge games to market. Datcroft’s latest game Pixel Wars, to be released in May, has already received critical acclaim. Sergey has been a proponent of using blockchain technology to solve many problems in the gaming industry. He has traveled the world giving lectures and talks about the need for payment processing solutions and gameplay environments that give game developers more profits and gamers more options and experiences by using the blockchain.
Maxim Sholom
Maxim brings more than 12 years in gaming industry. Maxim has been the award winning producer of games like Get The Gun. Maxim’s game development projects have brought him respect worldwide in the gaming industry. For the last two years Maxim has been overseeing the development and design teams behind the Gamecredits Mobile Store. As chief architect of the mobile platform, Maxim has overseen the functional integration and intuitive design of the system.
Vesselin Peev
Vesselin is the lead platform developer for the Gamecredits Mobile. Vesselin brings 15 years of engineering experience. His clients have included major telecoms companies and enterprise-level solutions for recruiting companies Recrutix and monster.com built upon big data technology. Vesselin’s security certificates include CanCERT, EWA Government systems, IIT and ISSEA.
Fran Strajnar - Lead Escrow
Fran is a multi-disciplined entrepreneur, deeply involved in the highly disruptive and exciting Digital Currency & Blockchain Ecosystem. Masters of Entrepreneurship. Founder of several companies. Extensive travel around the globe for Blockchain, Payments and FinTech events. Fran has grown-up with the Blockchain industry globally and has a firm understanding of Enterprise Blockchain Solution Design.
Nikola Djoke
Nikola has 12+ years of experience in operations and engineering. Nikola worked at one of the world's leading companies in the area of gambling-related development, where he was a technical and team lead, architect and development operations lead.
Rob Wilson
Rob is the founder of Bitscan and Incent and is the the brainchild for dual blockchain tech. Rob also has extensive experience running successful ICOs. Rob’s formative career was in the military, where he enjoyed 2 front-line commands and lectured strategy at USNWC. Today, though his companies, Rob has developed a portfolio of high level business relationships in which he is advising on customized solutions using blockchain technology including the use of WAVES assets.
Bok Khoo
Director and Consultant is an Actuary and quantitative software developer with over 28 years of industry experience. Bok has been working with clients from bank and corporate treasuries, investment managers, government entities, exchanges and financial soft vendors in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the UK and Europe. Bok, also known as the BokkyPooBah on Ethereum.StackExchange.com, github.com and reddit.com/r/ethereum, is now working to bring decentralised trustless exchanges (https://cryptoderivatives.market/) and traditional fiat financial instruments to the Ethereum trusted and decentralised blockchain platform.
Stefan Crnojevic
Conducted research in Theoretical Computer Science and Computer Security. Participated and won awards on international competitions in Computer Science research. Completed Grammar School for Computer Science, a special high school for gifted children, and is now lecturing cryptography at institutions dedicated to talented students. Currently studying Mathematics and Computer Science, and researching blockchain technologies and cryptographic protocols in general. Blockchain Architect